New Delhi, Oct 7: The science relating to the use of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines is still evolving and the developments are being closely watched, the government said on Thursday.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said there are several studies that are looking into the subject of booster doses.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Bharat Can Be Achieved when Our Technology, Human Resources and Access to Both Come Together, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

"This is an evolving science and a paradigm of information...that data is still emerging. We are watching this science very very carefully through our NTAGI system. We know that COVAXIN has done a study on booster doses and those results can be available anytime. We are also aware that although the antibody can disappear, the presence of T-cell immunity is a huge protection that also has to be accounted for," he said.

"We also know that WHO has not given a clear-cut recommendation on the matter. The situation is that it is an evolving, learning phase and we are watching science as it emanates and in India also, there are studies which are looking at this aspect," Paul told reporters at a press briefing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)