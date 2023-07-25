Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 25 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on a three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday.

The President was received by the state Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Writes to FM Nirmala Sitaraman, Says ‘Delhities Are Facing Discrimination Over Last 23 Years’.

Droupadi Murmu is on a three-day visit to Odisha from July 25 to 27.

According to an official statement from the President’s Secretariat, President Murmu will interact with a group of medical students sponsored by 'Atut-Bandhan' family and lay the foundation stone for a new building block of Raj Bhavan Odisha in Bhubaneshwar.

Also Read | Telangana: Farmer B Mahipal Reddy in Medak Earns About Rs 2 Crore in 15 Days by Selling Tomatoes.

According to the statement, the President will address the valedictory function of 75th year celebrations of the High Court of Orissa at Cuttack on Wednesday. She will also address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and attend the convocation of National Law University Odisha at Cuttack on the same day.

President Murmu, on July 27, will interact with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) at Raj Bhawan in Odisha.

"On July 27, 2023, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs at Raj Bhavan Odisha. On the same day, she will launch this year’s theme of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya 'The Year of Positive Change' for conducting nationwide seminar and conferences and lay the foundation stone for its 'Lighthouse Complex' at Dasabatia, Tamando, Bhubaneswar", the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu completed one year in office today.

She laid foundation stones and inaugurated various projects at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of completion of one year of her presidency.

The President expressed happiness that in last one year, Rashtrapati Bhavan has been able to connect with more and more people through technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)