New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit and grace several events in Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab from March 10 to 12.

According to the President's Secretariat, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar on March 10.

She will launch a state-level campaign, 'spiritual education for holistic well-being' of Brahma Kumaris in Hisar, on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebration on the same day.

The President will grace the convocation ceremonies of Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and AIIMS, Bathinda on March 11. The same evening, the President will attend a civic reception at Mohali, which the government of Punjab will host in her honour, President's Secretariat said.

On March 12, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh.

Earlier on International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the crucial role of women in shaping the nation's future and said that Viksit Bharat is only possible when women can participate in the workforce without bias or barriers.

"The perception that women will prioritise family over work must be challenged- because raising future generations is a shared societal responsibility. True progress lies in creating an environment where every girl can pursue her dreams without fear or restriction. Empowering women is not just about fairness; it is about building a stronger, more developed nation," President Murmu said on Saturday.

The Government of India celebrated International Women's Day with a national-level conference on the theme "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat" #SheBuildsBharat, organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

It was inaugurated by President Murmu in the gracious presence of Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, and other dignitaries.

A short film on women-led development was screened, showcasing inspiring stories of women who are shaping India's progress. This was followed by the release of the book 'The Life and Contribution of the Women Members of the Constituent Assembly', published by the Legislative Department.

Adding a cultural dimension, a special performance by the Sangeet Natak Academy celebrated the diverse and rich contributions of women in different works of life.

The session culminated with a keynote address by the President of India, emphasizing the significance of women-led development and inclusivity. (ANI)

