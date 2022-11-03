Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 3 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Kigwema village on the second day of her visit to Nagaland before her departure to Dimapur.

She was accompanied by Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and other dignitaries.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 2,168 Group B and C Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in.

During her visit, the President interacted with the Village Council members, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and the agriculturists at Kigwema Village Council Hall.

She visited exhibition stalls set up by the SHGs where the Kigwema womenfolk demonstrated the traditional way of weaving and displayed varieties of agricultural products.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Centre Approved Projects Worth Rs Two Lakh Crore for Maharashtra'.

Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio thanked the President for visiting a Naga traditional village, Kigwema, and expressed that it was a proud moment for the people of Kigwema village and hoped that she carry back home the good memories of visiting the Naga village.

"The village is one of the largest villages which has a total population of about 7,562 and it was the village where the Japanese had stationed during the Second World War," Rio said.

Stating that the State capital Kohima has a beautiful landscape, Rio said that the second highest peak in Nagaland- Mt. Japfu- is situated above the village and is a virgin forest with stiff hills but the village has a gentle slope with fertile land suitable for cultivating paddy, vegetables, and fruits.

He added that the village had maintained this traditional village till date and housed the Hornbill festival at Kisama within the proximity of the village.

"The Hornbill Festival from 1st to 10th December is an annual event where all the naga tribes, North East tribals, and also the neighbouring countries join in various activities during the festival," Rio said.

Rio also stated that the Government of India under the NDA government led by the Prime Minister has been helping the State with various policies and programmes, particularly MGNREGA, PMJSY - Road activities and livelihood supports to all the villages in Nagaland, which has benefited the villages immensely.

Under the Upadhyay Panchayat Sashakti Karan Puraskar (DDUPSP), Rio said that the Kigwema village was selected as the best Village in 2021 and has been doing well in other schemes. The village has 34 SHGs, particularly women folk who have been doing well in the cultivation of vegetables and fruits.

Kigwema Village Council Chairman, Balie Kere, welcoming the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the entourage said that the village was diligently partnering with the central government and state government in various initiatives and policies, developmental works, and agendas.

"The Kigwema Village mightily contribute towards National security and Integrity by donating 72.7% of its land and co-existing with the Army and Para-military forces stationed at Zakhama Military Station," said Balie Kere.

The village council chairman placed a fervent appeal to the President of India to support and look into the long-cherished desire of the people to have a National Standard Level Playground located between Military Station and Kigwema Village which is jointly shared by both parties.

Balie also reminded the President about the appeal made to have a National Highway into 4 Lane by the people of the area during the visit of the then President of India, Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 2002 and urged the President to genuinely take the requested and upgrade the existing Highway into 4 Lane for the growth of all-round development.

The Women folk of Kigwema village presented folk songs while Central Brass Band, Nagaland Police, and the Government High School Kigwema presented the National Anthem.

Earlier, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu visited the Kohima War Cemetery to pay her homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the nation and also laid a wreath to show her honour and respect to the fallen heroes.

The President was accompanied by the Governor of Assam and Nagaland Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Minister of Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue, and Parliamentary Affairs, Neiba Kronu, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, S. Pangnyu Phom, Minister of Soil and Water Conservation, V. Kashiho Sangtam, Chief Secretary J. Alam, Home Commissioner, Abhijit Sinha, Secretary Art & Culture, Athel O Lotha IAS, ADGP (Nagaland, Law, and Order) Sandeep M. Tamgade IPS, IGP Assam Rifles, Vikas Lahera, and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)