Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur on Thursday welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival in the Union Territory for celebrating Dussehra with troops in Drass.

"We welcome Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, the Hon'ble President of India to the Union Territory of Ladakh," tweeted Mathur.

President Kovind is on a visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15 to celebrate Dussehra with troops in Drass.

On October 14, 2021, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan Puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh. He will also interact with troops at Udhampur in the evening.

The next day, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and Jawans. Dussehra will be celebrated in the country on October 15. (ANI)

