New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday underwent a cataract surgery at the Army hospital here, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

The surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the hospital, it said.

Also Read | Modi Government to Prioritize Rescue of Indian Workers Amid Afghanistan Crisis.

Kovind, aged 75, took over as the 14th president of India on July 25, 2017.

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery today morning (August 19, 2021) at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi. Surgery was successful and he has been discharged from the Hospital," the statement said.

Also Read | AIMPLB to Publish Law Journal on Sharia Laws and Create Awareness on Minority Issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)