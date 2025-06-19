Dehradun, Jun 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu landed in the state capital Thursday on a three-day visit during which she will open to the public the Presidential Niketan here.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Murmu at the Jolly Grant Airport.

Rajya Sabha MP and state BJP President Mahendra Bhatt, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, State Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Director General of Police Deepam Seth were part of the welcoming contingent.

Murmu is scheduled to open on Friday, the 186-year-old Presidential Niketan, spread over 21 acres on Rajpur Road.

She will also lay the foundation stone of the President's Park and release a book on the biodiversity of Presidential Niketan.

Murmu will also participate in a state government programme on International Yoga Day.

