New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday emphasized the crucial role of women in shaping the nation's future and said that Viksit Bharat is only possible when women can participate in the workforce without bias or barriers.

"The perception that women will prioritize family over work must be challenged--because raising future generations is a shared societal responsibility. True progress lies in creating an environment where every girl can pursue her dreams without fear or restriction. Empowering women is not just about fairness; it is about building a stronger, more developed nation," President Murmu said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 3 Men Killed As Scooty Falls Into 100-Metre Deep Gorge Near Kunda-Dankot in Rudraprayag District.

The Government of India celebrated International Women's Day with a national-level conference on the theme "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat" #SheBuildsBharat, organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

It was inaugurated by the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the gracious presence of Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Sidhi Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Grandson’s Funeral Pyre in Madhya Pradesh’s Siholia Village.

A short film on women-led development was screened, showcasing inspiring stories of women who are shaping India's progress. This was followed by the release of the book 'The Life and Contribution of the Women Members of the Constituent Assembly', published by the Legislative Department.

Adding a cultural dimension, a special performance by the Sangeet Natak Academy celebrated the diverse and rich contributions of women in different works of life. The session culminated with a keynote address by the President of India, emphasizing the significance of women-led development and inclusivity.

Annpurna Devi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, reiterated the government's commitment to gender equality.

She remarked, "Today, our daughters are soaring high in the sky, conquering land and water with their energy and strength, upholding the honor of the Indian tricolor and raising the flag of hope. We are witnessing their power and capabilities in every field. From this platform and across the country, wherever my eyes go, I see glimpses of Ujjwala, Asha, Sukanya, Samriddhi, Vandana, Suraksha, Lakhpati, and Drone Didi."

"Give women the freedom of education and expression so they can achieve holistic development. Women empowerment cannot be achieved solely through government policies and schemes. It is a social responsibility that we must fulfill both individually and collectively," she said.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal stressed the importance of legal frameworks supporting gender equality.

He said, "The Constitution gave Indian women the right to vote right from Independence. Our legal and policy reforms aim to create a more inclusive society where women's rights are safeguarded, and their voices are amplified".

The event featured a High-level plenary session with distinguished Union Ministers and leaders reflecting on India's progress in women-led development and global lessons. This was followed by three technical sessions that brought together renowned women leaders from STEM, business, sports, media, and governance. These technical sessions were held simultaneously and witnessed active participation from both panelists and attendees.

The Minister of State, Savitri Thakur, highlighted the government's initiatives for financial inclusion, stating, "Women's participation in the economy is essential for national progress. Through financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs, we are ensuring their economic independence. A woman's true strength lies in the spirit of a mother. With courage in her heart and wisdom in her choices, she must banish fear, embrace confidence, and achieve her dreams!"

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women across the nation, including women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and Delhi Police, as well as My Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Self-Help Group members, and Sanitation sainiks.

Women Members of Parliament and female officers from various ministries and departments were also present, further adding to the event's significance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)