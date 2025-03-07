New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women's Day, observed every year on March 8, extended her greetings to all women across the country.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all sisters and daughters," the President's Secretariat said in a release.

Also Read | Aadhaar Continues To Drive India's Digital Transformation As 225 Crore Authentication Transactions, 43 Crore e-KYC Transactions Carried Out in February 2025.

"International Women's Day is an occasion to honour the achievements of women power and their unique contribution to the country and society. Women are the foundation of our family, society and the nation. Women have successfully carved out their identities in diverse fields, despite facing adversities and challenges", President Murmu said.

"However, much needs to be done to improve women's socio-economic conditions. Let us all pledge to create a society where every woman feels safe and has equal opportunities to advance. I congratulate all women achievers and wish them a bright future", she added.

Also Read | 'Work in Progress': Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Says Government Working With Centre on Time Frame for Restoration of Statehood.

To mark the occasion, President Murmu will inaugurate the National Conference organized by the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MWCD) at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday, March 8. The conference will be held under the theme "Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat."

The event will also be graced by Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur, along with senior officials and distinguished guests. A mega campaign through #SheBuildsBharat is also being organised on this occasion.

The event will include women officers from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and Delhi police, as well as My Bharat volunteers, Anganwadi Workers, ASHA workers, Self Help Group members, etc.

Additionally, lady officers from various Ministries/ Departments have been invited to participate in the event. Representatives from international organizations such as the World Bank, UNICEF, UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA, etc., will also attend.

After the inaugural session, the day will continue with a valuable high-level panel Discussion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)