New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba and expressed hope that these festivals will motivate everyone to work for the country's development with greater zeal.

These are occasions to welcome the spring season and the Indian new year, she said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Woman Gang-Raped in Rajasthan’s Kota, Seven Accused Arrested.

"These festivals, celebrated in different parts of our country, spread the message of peace, harmony and tolerance. These festivals are symbols of our rich culture and heritage. We also express our gratitude to nature on these occasions," Murmu said.

"May these festivals bring happiness and prosperity for all and motivate us to work for the development of our nation with greater zeal," the president said in a message. PTI

Also Read | Only One Person Applied for Citizenship Under CAA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Sharp Attack on People Protesting Against CAA Rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)