New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu launched the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra, Mayurbhanj.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse.

Also Read | May the 4th: Carrie Fisher Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

"Drug addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to make people aware of the ill effects of drug abuse," she said.

She expressed confidence that when people understand the bad effects of drug abuse, they would definitely try to quit it.

Also Read | Shakti Bhog Foods CMD Kewal Krishan Kumar Arrested in Fraud and Cheating Case.

Murmu said that addiction is the biggest enemy of society. Therefore, it is a noble deed to make people aware of it.

She appreciated Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. She wished for the success of the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign.

Earlier, the President reached Pahadpur village and paid her respect to her husband, late Shayam Charan Murmu.

Subsequently, she laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre in the village and interacted with villagers.

Earlier on Thursday, Murmu was accorded a warm reception by people at Badampahar in Odisha's Rairangpur in the Mayurbhanj district as she came home nearly a year after her election as President of India.

The President was received by Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Union Minister of State Bishweswar Tudu upon her arrival.

President is on a 3-day visit to her home state Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)