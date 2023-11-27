New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious 'President's Colour' to the Pune-based Armed Forces Medical College on December 1 in recognition of its 75 years of "exemplary service" to the nation, the defence ministry said on Monday.

The AFMC is a premier medical services institution and one of the leading medical colleges of the country.

The president is the supreme commander of the armed forces and the President's Colour, also known as the 'Rashtrapati ka Nishaan', is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon a military unit.

One of the highlights of the event will be the ceremonial parade that will be led by women officers leading contingents of the Armed Forces Medical Services personnel serving in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, according to the ministry.

"The President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, will confer the President's Colour to Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on Friday in its platinum jubilee year," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the award is a "testament to the glorious 75 years of AFMC's exemplary service to the nation." The ceremony will also witness the release of a special cover and stamp and a commemorative coin by President Murmu.

"The president will also e-inaugurate the 'Prajna', the armed forces centre for computational medicine which will place AFMC in league with leading global institutes undertaking cutting-edge healthcare research using artificial intelligence," the ministry said.

