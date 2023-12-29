New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday prorogued both Houses of Parliament after the conclusion of the Winter Session.

"Lok Sabha which commenced its Fourteenth Session on the 4th December, 2023, has been prorogued by the Hon'ble President on the 29th December, 2023," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Plastic and Chemical Factory in Gwalior.

"The Rajya Sabha, which commenced its Two Hundred and Sixty Second Session on the 4th December, 2023 and adjourned sine die on the 21st December, 2023, has been prorogued by the President on the 29th December, 2023," said a bulletin issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "On December 18th, I was one of the 131 INDIA party MPs suspended for the 'remainder of the session' that lasted till December 21st. But the suspension has been lifted just now on the night of December 29th with the prorogation. Or has it really?

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Traps and Allegedly Rapes Missing Minor Girl in His House in Kentucky, Arrested.

"The vindictiveness of the Modi government can always find new ways and means to suppress and harass INDIA party MPs, although Parliament is not in session. But these tactics won't have any effect on us."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)