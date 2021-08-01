New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai Monday and unveil a portrait of the former chief minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, an official statement issued on Sunday said.

Kovind will be in Tamil Nadu from August 2 to 6, it said.

The president will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on August 4 and address the Student Officers of the 77th Staff Course, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

