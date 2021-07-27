Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) A printing press owner from Teesgaon in Kalyan in Thane district allegedly committed suicide due to business losses suffered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Tuesday.

An official said the man, identified as Bandu Pandey, had his printing press in Ulhasnagar for the last 30-35 years and had to pay rent despite lack of business.

He hanged himself in his house in Teesgaon in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

