New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Five mobile phones recovered from an undertrial prisoner who is lodged in Central Jail No. 11 of Mandoli Prison, officials said on Friday.

The inmate, Almas alias Allu, belongs to the Nasir gang, they said.

According to jail officials, on March 14, Almas was brought back after his court appearance by the 3rd battalion of the Delhi Armed Police around 1 pm to Mandoli prison.

On his suspicious movement in the Deodhy area (where the prisoner is handed over to jail officials), he was frisked and was found to have five mobile phones wrapped with a bandage on his leg, a senior jail official said.

