Mumbai, March 17: Mandeep Kaur, a woman from Punjab was allegedly dumped by her husband after she grew a mustache and beard. Now, Mandeep Kaur has come forward to speak about her struggles and talk about her facial hair which she views as her best feature. Kaur accepted that the facial hair is empowering her and even said that she won't remove it.

According to a report in the Mirror.Co.UK, before tying the knot in 2012 to her now ex-husband, Kaur never experienced facial hair. While back then she thought that she had found her true love but things changed when Kaur started developing a mustache and a beard. As per the report, things changed when Kaur developed hair on her face and chin. Billie Is Normalising Women’s Facial Hair, Asks Them to Grow Moustaches and Take Part in Movember (Watch Ad Video).

Watch Mandeep Kaur's Story Here:

Things escalated to such a next level that the man divorced Kaur, who was by then fallen into depression. In order to bring about a positive change and accept her new facial features, Kaur started attending a Gurudwara. Not only did she embrace her facial hair but along with her brothers, Kaur went on to take up farming.

Mandeep, who spent many years beating herself up after her divorce started to accept her facial hair. Since then, there has been no turning back for her as she has refused to shave off her facial hair. Not only did Kaur frequent a Gurudwara in Amritsar but also said that Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred text of Sikhism helped her come out of her situation and even benefitted her.

After years of acceptance, Kaur now not only refuses to shave off her facial hair but ensures to cover it up with a turban and her fully-grown beard. Speaking about her facial hair, Kaur in an interview said, "My husband dumped me because of my beard - now it's my best feature." Dermaplaning: Will Shaving Facial Hair Make It Thicker? Here’s What Women Need to Know.

Adding more feathers to her unique look, Kaur even rides a motorbike, which often leaves people mistaking her to be a man until she starts speaking is when people realize that Kaur is a woman. Having said that Kaur isn't the only woman who has facial hair and has gone on to accept it. A woman named Harnaam Kaur from Slough has also spoken about how she embraced her facial hair which started growing when she was 11 years old.

