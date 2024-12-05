New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MPs from Kerala met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and urged the Centre to provide immediate relief to landslide-affected people of Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is newly-elected MP from Wayanad, highlighted the need for immediate assistance to help affected families, rebuild their lives and restore essential infrastructure in the region. She said the tragedy needed to be considered beyond partisan politics.

Also Read | Mahila Samvad Yatra: CM Nitish Kumar To Start Yatra on December 15 Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, Will Interact With Tribal Women Voters.

She urged the Home Minister to urgently consider releasing the required funds to support the rehabilitation efforts in view of the severity of the disaster.

The Congress leader said a large area had been affected, so many people have been killed, with some families wiped out completely.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 Male Cheetahs Agni and Vayu Released Into Open Wild Areas at Kuno on International Cheetah Day 2024.

"We have given representation to the PM and Home Minister. The devastation in the area (in Wayanad) is complete. The people who are affected have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, then it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

"The PM had visited and met the victims. After that when I met the victims they expressed hope that they might get some relief. Now, 4 months have passed and that relief has not been forthcoming. I have appealed to the Home Minister and he has listened to us very kindly. I have appealed to him that we rise above politics and truly recognise the pain & suffering of the affected people....On behalf of all Kerala MPs, it was our appeal to them ( Union Home Minister) that they should consider this very seriously," she added.

The Congress general secretary said that the Home Minister has told them that they will be provided with the details of what has been done so far and what can further be done to provide relief to the disaster-hit people.

Party MP KC Venugopal said the scale of devastation demands Centre's attention.

"Smt. @priyankagandhiji led a delegation and made a representation before the Union Home Minister to secure an immediate release of funds for the victims of the horrific landslide tragedy in Wayanad. The scale of devastation demands the Centre's attention and it is unfortunate that there has been no help forthcoming so far," he said in a post on X.

Landslides in Wayanad earlier this year had caused widespread damage. According to state estimates 359 persons died or were missing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)