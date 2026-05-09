India News | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pays Tribute to Maharana Pratap on Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid tribute to Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a symbol of courage, valour and self-respect whose sacrifices continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said Maharana Pratap's dedication towards protecting the motherland remains a guiding force for the nation. "On the birth anniversary of Shri Maharana Pratap Ji, the symbol of courage, valour, self-respect, and bravery, I pay my humble respects to him. The dedication and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap Ji for the protection of his motherland will continue to inspire generations," she said.

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https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/2052964689857188191

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to Maharana Pratap and described him as an immortal symbol of bravery and heroism.

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According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi said Maharana Pratap dedicated his life to safeguarding the honour, pride and dignity of the motherland and that his legacy would continue to ignite patriotism among citizens.

"An immortal symbol of valor and heroism, heartfelt tribute to the great warrior of the nation, Maharana Pratap, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to safeguarding the honour, pride, and glory of the motherland. His sagas of indomitable courage and unwavering self-respect will continue to ignite the flame of patriotism in the hearts of countrymen for ages to come," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar, is remembered for his resistance against the Mughal Empire and his commitment to Rajput pride and independence. His courage in the Battle of Haldighati and unwavering stand for sovereignty continue to hold a significant place in Indian history.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, marking the poet's birth anniversary.

Calling Tagore a "timeless voice of India's civilisational soul", Modi said the poet, philosopher and educationist enriched Indian society with creative energy, cultural confidence and profound thought.

"May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," the Prime Minister said in his message on X. (ANI)

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