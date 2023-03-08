Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant has been booked for allegedly misbehaving and threatening former Bigg Boss contestant and Congress leader Archana Gautam, said police on Tuesday.

Archana Gautam's father Gautam Buddha had registered a case against Vadra's PA Sandeep Singh at Partapur police station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also under sections 3(1)(d) and 3(1) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Her father in a complaint to police alleged that Sandeep Singh not only used casteist words to his daughter, but also threatened to kill her.

"My daughter Archana Gautam was called to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on February 26 by Sandeep Singh to participate in the Congress General Convention on the invitation of Priyanka Gandhi. My daughter asked for an appointment with Priyanka Gandhi but he refused and misbehaved with her. He also used casteist indecent language, humiliated my daughter and threatened to kill her in front of everyone on the convention stage. The video proof of which is available with the cameraman present there," her father told the police.

Her further alleged that when her daughter met Priyanka Gandhi and said that she had been trying to meet her for a long time, then Singh threatened to put her in jail.

"Due to this my daughter's mental condition has been deeply affected, as well as my daughter's reputation has been hurt. Such insulting casteist remarks in front of everyone deeply hurt me and my family. Sandeep has even threatened to put my daughter's family in jail and has also threatened to destroy my daughter's career," the complaint read.

Meerut police officials said that the an FIR has been filed against Sandeep Singh based on the complaint of Archana Gautam's father.

"Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA has been booked for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam," Meerut SP Piyush Kumar Singh said.

"Further probe into the matter is on," he added. (ANI)

