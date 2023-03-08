Mumbai, March 8: The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old step-daughter in Shirdi. Police officials said that the accused took the minor girl to Shirdi on the pretext of taking her to special darshan of Sai Temple on her birthday, however, he raped her in a lodge.

After raping the minor girl, the accused allegedly threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone, reports the Hindustan Times. Cops aid that the accused is a resident of Kalyan's Vitthalwadi area. He earns his livelihood by selling scrap. An officer said that the accused hails from Haryana and has been living separately from his wife since the last one year. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

The woman lives with her daughter in Kandivali (East). In her complaint, the woman said that the accused is her second husband while her daughter is from her first husband. She also told cops that she has another daughter with the accused. Cops said that the accused used to often visit the woman although they were staying separately.

The accused took the minor girl to Shirdi on her birthday March 4, and had even promised her to buy new clothes over there. "At around 2am on March 5, the accused sexually assaulted the girl at a lodge near the temple. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it," a police officer said. Mumbai Shocker: Upset Over Triple Talaq FIR, 27-Year-Old Man Creates Fake Instagram Accounts to Sexually Harass Wife.

The same day he dropped her back at her aunt’s place. The girl went back home and narrated her ordeal to her mother, who approached Samta Nagar police and lodged a complaint. The police conducted a medical test and based on the report filed an FIR against the accused. Later cops arrested the accused.

