Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday directed the DGP to conduct an immediate inquiry into the alleged harassment of a woman police constable during a violent clash in Nagpur.

A group of rioters allegedly touched the constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence on Monday after protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, officials had said.

Calling the incident "extremely shameful and outrageous", Gorhe said, "The accused must be identified immediately, and an inquiry should be conducted by the DGP. It should also be examined whether other women in the area faced any harassment during violence".

Speaking in the council, Gorhe stressed the need for special planning to prevent such incidents in the future and called for enhanced security measures for women police personnel.

"There should be specific provisions to ensure the safety of women police officers, along with adequate training and necessary equipment," she said.

Highlighting the importance of public awareness, Gorhe urged authorities to conduct extensive outreach programmes to prevent attacks on women officers and foster respect for the police force.

She also suggested that the police provide effective training to women personnel on handling law-and-order situations and submit a concrete policy proposal to the government.

"Attacks on women police officers are serious and unacceptable. Strict measures will be taken immediately to prevent such incidents," Gorhe said.

