Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), June 12 (ANI): Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemant Kutiyal said that an investigation is underway over the suspected hand of PFI behind the protests that erupted across the city after Friday prayers.

"Nothing like that has come in the investigation so far. But the investigation is going on. So, we won't deny it, there might be a possibility," says Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal when asked if there was the hand of PFI or any other organisation behind Friday's protest.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: From Ranchi to Howrah, Violent Protests Erupt in Several Parts of the Country Over Controversial Statement by Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma.

Protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Uttar Pradesh Police has detained the "mastermind" of the violent protest which broke out in Prayagraj after Friday prayers on June 10.

Also Read | Gaming Addiction: Park in Lucknow's Kashmiri Mohalla Is Now PUBG Haven.

Names of people linked with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have surfaced, said Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar, adding that there could be more masterminds.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," he told reporters here.

"Names of some people from AIMIM have surfaced, we are gathering evidence against them," Kumar said.

The SSP said that there are 70 others who are named as accused and over 5000 people unnamed in the violence. "Action will be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA," he added.

Police further said that names of some people associated with AIMIM have surfaced but we are engaged in gathering evidence.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)