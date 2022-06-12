Protests continue across India over remarks by suspended BJP leader on the Prophet. Incidents of vehicles being torched and vandalised were reported from several parts.

Sloganeering and stone pelting were also reported from several cities.

In places like Ranchi in Jharkhand, Howrah in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj the protests turned violent keeping police on their toes. The west bengal government has suspended internet for three days in the area owing to the violent protests.

Pan India Protests Against Controversial Remarks:

Jharkhand:

Several policemen were injured in violence after the Friday prayers in Ranchi while 2 protesters were shot dead. Demonstrators bearing placards and shouting slogans demanded the BJP leader’s arrest for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. Prophet Remark Row: Vehicles Torched, Stones Pelted As Protest Over Nupur Sharma’s Controversial Remarks Turns Violent in Jharkhand’s Ranchi (Watch Video)

The hundreds-strong crowd of protesters eventually streamed out onto the main road and approached a temple. When police at the scene carried out a baton-charge, the crowd retaliated with stone pelting, resulting in injuries to several police personnel and those caught in the cross fire. In the wake of the violence on Friday, many religious organisations called for a citywide shutdown. The call, however, was rendered ineffective due the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of five or more people.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Ranchi. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting occurred. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Z5FIndjZzf — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

West Bengal:

Violence rocked west bengal’s Howrah on Friday and Saturday as protesters pelted stones and torched shops in the city. The violent protesters vandalised and torched BJP offices, shops and establishments and stoned police personnel. The police began their crackdown as Howrah Police arrested 70 people since last night in relation to violence. Prophet Remark Row: Protestors Gather in Large Numbers Outside Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad; Watch Video

Police chiefs were shunted out to bring in officers with tough reputations into areas scarred by violence since Friday and the Pirzada of Furfura Sharif, a cleric with political ambitions was served a notice Saturday by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Saturday for using children in violent demonstrations. Suspension of internet services which had been clamped since Friday on Howrah district was extended to parts of Murshidabad district too Saturday.

WB | Police attempt to douse fire after a fresh clash broke out b/w police & protesters in Panchla Bazaar, Howrah Sec 144 CrPC imposed in & around the stretches of National Highways & Railway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah extended till June 15 pic.twitter.com/tmBYROTz5M — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

Uttar Pradesh:

The heavy police presence in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj continued on Saturday, a day after violent protests by members of the minority community left many locals and security personnel injured. Violence erupted in Atala and adjoining areas when members of the minority community assembled in large numbers after Friday prayers to protest against the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed made by BJP’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma. So far, police have arrested 68 people, including Kala Danda Qabristan committee chairman Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, in connection with the Friday’s violence. Municipal corporation bulldozer was deployed to raze illegal properties of two accused in the unrest in Saharanpur after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned of strict action.

उपद्रवियों पर कार्रवाई ऐसी हो, जो असामाजिक सोच रखने वाले सभी तत्वों के लिए एक उदाहरण बने और माहौल बिगाड़ने के बारे में कोई सोच भी न सके। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 11, 2022

Demonstrations were also held in Delhi, Srinagar, Hyderabad, Karnataka.

