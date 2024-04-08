Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) The process of collecting postal ballots from the elderly and differently-abled at their doorstep commenced here on Monday, setting in motion the polling exercise for the April 19 Lok Sabha elections.

Polling officials and staff, organised into several teams, received postal votes from those who cannot physically visit polling stations on the date of the poll to exercise their franchise. The teams were accompanied by armed police personnel.

According to an official, a total of 4,175 elderly persons besides 363 differently-abled persons have opted to exercise their franchise through postal ballots from 16 Assembly segments in Chennai which has three Lok Sabha constituencies.

The polled votes would be obtained from the electorate till April 13. Thereafter, the sealed ballot boxes would be handed over to the returning officers in all three constituencies - Chennai Central, Chennai North and Chennai South -, said district election officer Radhakrishnan.

