New Delhi, April 8: For the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the online application forms tomorrow, i.e. on Tuesday, April 9. Those who have not yet submitted their forms can do so by visiting the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. The NTA has already postponed the registration deadline from March 9 to March 16. In an official statement, the NTA stated that it had received a few requests from applicants to reopen the NEET (UG)—2024 registration session since they were unable to complete their forms due to various unavoidable circumstances.

"Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) – 2024. Please make a note of this and fill the online Application Form accordingly", the statement added. NEET UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Window, Last Date on March 16; Check Details.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2024

Go to the official website - neet.ntaonline.in Click on the ‘new registration’ link to apply if you're a new student, or use it to log in Select ‘New Registration’ and fill in your name, email address, date of birth, gender, and contact number After registering, sign in using your password and application number Fill the application form Save and make the payment Carefully save the application form to your files for future reference

Additionally, candidates must pay an application fee. The registration cost for Indian applicants in the General Category is Rs 1,700. However, relaxations have been made for the candidates from the reserved categories. The application cost is Rs 1,600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL and Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender. NEET 2024: Registration Begins, Gain Exam Pattern Insights Along with Mock Test Papers.

This time around, 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024, according to statistics released by the NTA. Of them, over 10 lakh are male, over 13 lakh are female, and 24 students have enrolled under the "third gender" category. NEET UG 2024 is set to take place in pen and paper (offline) format on May 5 from 2 to 5 pm in about 571 cities across India and 14 cities abroad.

