Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) Prof Hari Bahadur Srivastava of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was on Monday appointed the new Vice Chancellor of Siddharth University, Kapilvastu, Siddharth Nagar, a statement said.

The Geology Department professor has been appointed the new VC by Governor Anandiben Patel, the official statement issued here said.

His tenure will be of three years from the date of joining.

