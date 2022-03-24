Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates will be attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP (UAPA) Act,” Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

The police said properties will be attached as per the law apart from legal action in such cases.

“Don't give shelter or harbour terrorists/ terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law,” it said.

