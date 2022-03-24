Thiruvananthapuram, March 24: BJP workers on Thursday scaled the wall of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence here and planted a marking stone pulled out from the K-Rail project site.BJP workers on Thursday scaled the wall of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence here and planted a marking stone pulled out from the K-Rail project site.

Chief Minister Vijayan is currently in the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get preliminary approval for the project. Though the police denied any such incident, the protesters immediately released a video showing six youths jumping the CM's compound wall and planting the K-Rail marking stone. They can be seen raising slogans in the video. Trade Union's Strike: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Not To Participate in Nationwide Strike on March 28 and 29.

It was only after the incident that the police security officials posted realised the presence of intruders. Soon the BJP workers were dragged out of the compound and bundled into a waiting police vehicle. K-Rail SilverLine Project: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Tomorrow to Get Preliminary Approval.

The incident is one of the most serious security lapses at the residence of the Kerala Chief Minister, especially when his security all along has been one of the most stringent one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2022 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).