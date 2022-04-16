Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) A magistrate court in Mumbai on Saturday denied bail to advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte who was arrested in connection with a protest by around 100 MSRTC staffers outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here on April 8.

Also Read | Delhi: School Asks Parents Not Send Children on Monday After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Sadavarte, who claims to represent the striking employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was arrested soon after the protest.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Writes to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Says ‘Decisions Reflect Effective Leadership’.

His bail plea was rejected by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Girgaon court) Jaywant Chandrakant Yadav, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Opposing the bail plea, special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat submitted that the maximum punishment for the one of the offences Sadavarte has been booked for is life imprisonment and, hence, bail cannot be granted by the magistrate court.

Gharat further argued that Sadavarte's wife, also an accused in the case, is absconding, adding that granting bail to Sadavarte would hamper the probe.

Sadavarte, during an earlier hearing, had claimed he has been "falsely implicated" in case by Pawar and other politicians for "exposing their misdeeds and corruptions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)