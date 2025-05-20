Imphal, May 20 (PTI) Major political parties and media organisations of Manipur on Tuesday criticised the security forces for allegedly stopping a government bus with journalists on board and covering the name of the state written on its windshield. The media groups also said that because of the "harassment" caused to journalists, they will observe a pen down strike on Wednesday and boycott all news and information related to the Manipur government and all state and central forces operating here.

The reason behind the act was not shared by the authorities till filing of the report.

Also Read | TIME100 Most Influential People in Philanthropy 2025 List: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Among World's Top Donors, Check Full List Here.

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has arranged a Manipur State Transport bus to take around 20 journalists from the state capital Imphal to Ukhrul district to cover the 5th state-level tourism festival of Shirui Lily.

Security forces stopped the bus at Gwaltabi check post, some 25 km from here, and allegedly forced the DIPR staff to cover the state's name written on the top of the vehicle's windshield with a piece of white paper.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

Following this, the journalists returned to Imphal. They also took part in a rally from Manipur Press Club to Raj Bhavan, a distance of around two km, to protest the incident and submitted a memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding an investigation into the incident. Manipur, which saw the deaths of at least 260 people in ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May 2023, is currently under the President's rule.

The BJP, which was governing the state before it came under the President's rule in February, and the Congress criticised the security forces for the incident.

"We strongly condemn the incident. Manipur was written on the state transport bus not specially for the festival. It has been in practice for decades," state BJP Manipur general secretary P Premananda told reporters.

The party will not remain silent if the sentiments of the Manipuri people are offended, he said.

The Congress also expressed concern over the incident.

"The bus was sent to cover Shirui festival by the DIPR of the state government. It was meant to give a positive dimension of the state," the party's senior spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said.

The double engine did not succeed and now the President's rule, too, has failed to ensure free movement for all, he alleged. The Congress leader said, "When a Manipur state transport bus can't move freely within its own state, how can an ordinary person feel safe to move freely?”

Media organisations, in their memorandum to the governor, sought immediate action against those responsible for “causing harassment” to the journalists who went to cover the Shirui Lily Festival during the day.

“The vehicle cleared at least three checkpoints after routine security checks. However, upon reaching Gwaltabi, personnel from the 4 Mahar Regiment instructed the team to hide the phrase ‘Manipur State Transport' printed on the front of the bus.

“The instruction raised concern and confusion among the media professionals, who questioned the logic behind hiding a state government name while operating within the state,” the memorandum submitted by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union and Editors Guild Manipur read.

In a joint emergency meeting, the two organisations decided to launch pen down strike on May 21.

“In the absence of an amicable solution, the pen-down strike may further be extended”, the memorandum said, adding that the media houses will “boycott all Manipur state government related news and information, including state and central forces operating in Manipur.”

They also demanded an inquiry into the incident of harassment of media persons en route to Ukhrul for Shirui Lily Festival and fix responsibility.

Meanwhile, more than 200 women of Khwairambam market, the largest market in the state, also staged a protest in the wake of the incident.

The women protesters demanded action against the security forces personnel who stopped the bus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)