Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Sunday said that "public opinion must be given first priority" ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections scheduled for 2026, alleging that the Congress is attempting to gerrymander civic boundaries for political gain.

Speaking to ANI on the upcoming GHMC polls, Reddy claimed that the Congress government in Telangana is planning major structural changes to the civic body without adequate public consultation.

"Public opinion is first and foremost important before the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Election 2026. Congress is now gerrymandering, increasing from 150 to 300 divisions and planning to break the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation into three different corporations," Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao has said that a large number of doctors from Hyderabad have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Sai Malladi, which, according to him, expressed strong faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and the BJP's vision.

Further, he said that the doctors have pledged their full support to the BJP in the upcoming GHMC and municipal elections in Hyderabad.

"Today large number of doctors have joined Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Sai Malladi, and the doctors have expressed faith in Modi's rule and also in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ahead of the upcoming GHMC and municipal elections in Hyderabad, doctors have expressed full support for the BJP and its candidates," he told ANI.

Earlier in December 2025, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) said there was widespread speculation about splitting GHMC into three parts and even converting the so-called "Fourth City" into a separate corporation. Any restructuring, he insisted, must be done scientifically. (ANI)

