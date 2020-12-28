Puducherry, Dec 28 (PTI) Puducherry logged 33 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory past the 38,000 mark while no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Monday.

The 33 new cases took the overall tally of infections to 38,028, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

With regard to the fresh cases, he said 20 were reported from Mahe while Puducherry clocked 10 and the Karaikal region three) while no new infection was reported in Yanam region.

As many as 35 patients were discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours the union territory did not register any new fatality, he added.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.40 per cent respectively.

The Health department Director said that 4.76 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 4.34 lakh specimens were found to be negative.

There were 357 active cases while the number of patients who recovered and were discharged so far were 37,040. The number of fatalities remained at 631, he said.PTI Cor SS

