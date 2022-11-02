Puducherry, Nov 1 (PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan met Union Health Minister Manshukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Tuesday and sought imparting medical education in the Union territory in Tamil language.

A release from office of Lt Governor here said Soundararajan presented a letter to Mandaviya making a case for offering medical education in Tamil in Puducherry through a separate medical college.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 26 Lakh 'Bad' Accounts in India As Amended IT Rules Take Shape.

She also sought the Centre's permission for setting up a medical university in the Union Territory.

The release said the Lt Governor also explained to Mansukh Mandaviya the various requirements to augment the facilities in government-run hospitals in Puducherry. She also sought the setting up of a 'de-addiction centre' in Puducherry.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Will Give Non-BJP Government Under Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, Says President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Soundararajan who is Governor of Telangana is holding the additional charge of Puducherry's Lt Governor since February 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)