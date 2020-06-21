Pune, Jun 21 (PTI) With addition of 620 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Pune city's cumulative count has gone up to 12,474, a health official said on Sunday.

With six more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 510, he said.

A total of 171 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, he added.

