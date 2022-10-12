Pune, Oct 12 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a clerk of Pune-based College of Military Engineering (CME) for allegedly cheating a woman to the tune of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of offering a job to her in the Indian Railways, an official said.

The woman approached the police through the military intelligence unit in Pune and a case against the accused, identified as Omkar Bhave, was registered, he said.

The complainant runs a canteen at INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy's premier marine engineering training institute located at Lonavala in the district. Bhave was posted at INS Shivaji earlier and often used to visit the canteen.

"The accused assured the woman that he would help her get a government job in the railways and told her that Rs 18 lakh were required for the task. The complainant, however, told him that she cannot pay such a big amount," an official from Lonavala police station said.

Finally, the accused agreed to do the work in Rs 8 lakh. "The woman paid Rs 7 lakh to the accused and his aid in 2019. The complainant was even shown an appointment letter and identity card, and told that after completing all the procedures, the documents will be sent to her residence," he said.

The accused later told the complainant that unless she pays the remaining Rs 1 lakh, her job will not be done, so the complainant paid the remaining amount.

After not receiving the appointment letter or any communication, the complainant started demanding her money back.

"The accused then returned Rs 2 lakh, but continued to ensure that her job will be done. After realising that she has been cheated the woman approached the police and registered a complaint," he added.

A case has been registered against Bhave and his aid under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

