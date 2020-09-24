Pune, Sep 24 (PTI) Pune district reported 3,521 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,65,204 on Thursday, a health official said.

He said the death toll rose to 6,032 with 78 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,328 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

"Of the 3,521 cases, 1,512 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 1,37,330.

"With 784 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's count increased to 73,260," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 54,614, he said.

