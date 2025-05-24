Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) A social activist spearheading a campaign to end evil and regressive practices related to widows has written to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission to direct the state government to take steps against dowry, the move coming in the backdrop of the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman in Pune recently.

Vaishnavi Hagawane, daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, allegedly hanged herself on May 16 in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.

Her parents alleged they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her in-laws at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family continued to harass her for Rs 2 crore to purchase land.

The woman's father-in-law, Rajendra Hagawane, and brother-in-law, Sushil, have been arrested.

Social activist Pramod Zinjade said the Pune dowry death case was condemnable and the state government must act immediately.

About writing to the MSHRC on the issue, Zinjade told PTI the first step would be to get urban and rural local bodies to pass unanimous resolutions to ban practices like dowry, evil customs related to widows, child labour, child marriage, caste discrimination as well as expletives invoking women, especially mothers and sisters.

"I urge you (MSHRC) to direct the state government to make all local bodies pass unanimous resolutions so that effective awareness is created to end these regressive customs. If the state government takes such a decision, I will write to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to replicate this Maharashtra model nationwide," Zinjade said.

He said he has written letters with similar demands to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and state Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore.

Only Shinde has responded, saying the letter has been forwarded to the state home department and women and child development minister for further action, Zinjade added.

