Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): A fire was brought under control after it broke out in three shops in Pune's Keshav Nagar, officials said.

Visuals from the site showed smoke billowing out of three shops.

After receiving information, a team from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot and extinguished the blaze.

According to officials, no casualties have been reported. (ANI)

