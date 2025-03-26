New Delhi, March 26: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to PWD minister Parvesh Verma on a plea challenging his election from New Delhi constituency in the 2025 assembly polls. Justice Jasmeet Singh issued the notice and sought response of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and 23 candidates, including AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who contested the elections from New Delhi. Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Atishi’s Election From Kalkaji Constituency on Corruption Allegations.

The plea was filed by a person who claimed that he was not allowed to file nomination to participate in the election process. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 27. In the plea, petitioner Vishvanath Agarwal has sought a direction to declare the election to the New Delhi constituency null and void. He also sought to direct the ECI, which was represented by advocate Ankit Agarwal, to conduct fresh elections on the seat. Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Row: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing on Plea Seeking FIR, Probe by Delhi Police Against Delhi HC Judge.

The petitioner claimed that despite being present in the returning officer's office before 3 pm on January 17 with all the requisite documents, he was not allowed to submit his nomination form, necessary to participate in the elections. Verma, who got 30,088 votes in the election, defeated former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his closest rival in the fray, by a margin of 4,089 votes. Dikshit also contested the polls from the same seat. The Delhi Assembly polls were held on February 5 and the results were declared on February 8.

