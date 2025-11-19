Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Maharashtra's Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamp, Ravindra Binwada, has submitted the report of the high-powered committee formed to probe allegations of irregularities in a Pune land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar.

According to IGR Binwada, he submitted the report to the Divisional commissioner, who will then compile the reports from the Collector, the Settlement Commissioner, and other related departments, and proceed with further action.

The report is regarding alleged irregularities in a Pune land deal involving Amadea Partnership Firm.

The submitted report has indicted Digvijay Patil, a Partner of Pawar, and Sheetal Tejwani, the power of attorney holder for the landowners.

Earlier, on November 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into allegations of a land scam involving Parth Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said that preliminary inputs suggest some of the issues raised are "extremely serious in nature," adding that the government will take a clear stance only after receiving all the relevant information.

"In connection with the allegations made regarding the alleged land scam in Nagpur and Pune, I have sought complete information from both the Revenue Department and the Land Records Department. Based on this inquiry and the information received, we will present our official stance. At first glance, some of the issues that have come to light appear to be extremely serious in nature," he said.

The Chief Minister further asserted that the "Mahayuti government believes in transparency", and hence, this matter would be thoroughly examined to verify whether any irregularity has occurred.

The Chief Minister further assured that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing is established.

"As for the government's further course of action, let me make it clear that, as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Ajit Pawar will not support any wrongdoing of any kind by anyone. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he has no connection with the alleged multi-crore land deal in Pune involving his son. Emphasising transparency and accountability, Pawar said he "will never support anyone flouting rules," adding that even those close to him are not exempt from following due process.

According to the interim report, a property, allegedly valued as high as 1,800 crore rupees, was sold to a company linked to Parth Pawar for just Rs 300 crore with a nominal stamp duty of only Rs 500, allegedly bypassing proper procedures for government-linked land.

The land in question, approximately 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land, was reportedly sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner. (ANI)

