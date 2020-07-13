Pune, Jul 12 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall count to 38,502, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 39 to 1,075, he said.

Also Read | Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone's Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Of the 1,088 fresh cases, 559 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, which now has 27,227 patients.

"Another 320 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad township, which now has 7,515 cases. The number of coronavirus positive cases in rural areas, civil hospital and from areas under the Pune Cantonment Board has risen to 3,707," he said.

Also Read | Pune Reports 1,088 New COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

A total of 486 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)