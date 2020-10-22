Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) An offence was registered against three office-bearers of a housing society in Alandi town of Pune district for allegedly organising a dandiya event despite restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Thursday.

The state government recently restricted dandiya and garba during Navratri in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have booked three office-bearers of a housing society in Alandi, who despite the restrictions on such events, organised an event on Tuesday night with a gathering of 15 to 20 men and women in the society premises," said a police officer from Alandi police station.

The state government has already issued guidelines and there was a clear notification from the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate that no garba and dandiya will be allowed during Navratri, the official said.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005, he added.

