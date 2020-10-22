New Delhi, October 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a poll promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi took to twitter to lash out at the saffron party over its poll promise. In the tweet he asked people to refer election dates in states, to know when they would get COVID-19 vaccine.

Gandhi tweeted, “GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises.” Congress Alliance Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine. BJP Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 Vaccine, 19 Lakh Jobs And More; Here Are Highlights of Party's Manifesto For Bihar Polls.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

Manoj Jha, RJD MP and Rajya Sabha member, pointed out that coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic and it needs a collective effort from all sections to defeat it. "BJP is the first party in the world which announces distribution of free corona vaccines to one state. Vaccines will be discovered by pharmaceutical companies under the guidance of ICMR but the Modi government wants to take credit for it," Jha said, mocking the BJP's claim. Free COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Given to Everyone in State as Soon as Vaccine is Found, Says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

Earlier in the day, the BJP releases its poll manifesto for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto at a function held in Patna. The highlight of the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is the promise of "free coronavirus vaccination for all" in Bihar. As soon as a Covid-19 vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).