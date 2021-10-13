Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): A 43-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel allegedly died by suicide in Pune district of Maharashtra, Pune City Police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman who hails from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur had come to Pune for a three-month-long military training.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

"She was married to a Colonel rank officer and their divorce matter was pending. The suicide letter has not been recovered but an old letter of her father who is also a retired Army officer has been recovered. Prima facie it seems it took place due to a family dispute but we are investigating," the police said.

Army has issued a statement stating that it is providing all assistance in the case investigation.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Another Hike in DA Rate Soon? Check Calculation of Dearness Allowance Based on Basic Salary.

A case with the civil police has been registered and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)