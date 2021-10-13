New Delhi, October 13: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Delhi where a 52-year-old man killed his wife following a domestic dispute. Reports inform that the man has now been arrested for his wife's murder. According to a report by TOI, the man tried to pass it off as a suicide and tried to fool the cops. The incident took place in Kakrola area on October 2. As per details by the cops, the murder took place following regular altercations between the couple over domestic issues.

The TOI report states that the arrested man has been identified as Jasbir Arya, who lived with his wife Megha Arya in Hari Vihar near Dwarka. It was on October 2 that the police received a call about a woman trying to end her life at her in-laws’ house. Soon after, a police team rushed to the spot and found that Megha Arya was lying on a bed in an unconscious condition. Delhi Shocker: Class 11 Student Attacks Teacher During Lecture After Being Asked To Sit Properly in Class.

A senior police officer said that the woman was taken to the Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Her father suspected foul play after which investigation into the matter was initiated. The body was then sent for a postmortem and initial medical reports revealed that the woman did not die due to suicide. The doctor said that the death was because to 'asphyxia due to compression of neck structures as a result of ligature strangulation with attempted smothering”. Subsequently, a murder case was registered against Jasbir Arya for killing his wife Megha Arya.

During interrogation, the man disclosed that he killed his wife following regular fights as she used to give his hard-earned money to her parents without his consent. The accused added that he was upset also as there was too much intervention from her parents in their life, and that she was unable to give birth to their child.

