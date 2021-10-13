New Delhi, October 13: If reports are to be believed, the Centre will soon increase the rate of dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees who get paid under the 7th Pay Commission. Currently, the rate of DA is 28 percent of basic pay. Multiples reports have said there could be a hike of 3 percent in the DA rate. To know how much your salary will increase if the DA rate is fixed at 31 percent, check calculation method below. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Likely for Central Govt Employees Before Diwali 2021, DA Rate To Be Hiked This Month.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of central government employees ranges from Rs 18,000 to a maximum of Rs 2,25,000. Currently, they get 28 percent of their basic salary as dearness allowance. If your basic salary is Rs 18,000, you get Rs 5,040 as DA every month. Similarly, employees getting Rs 2,25,000 as basic salary receive monthly Rs 63,000 as dearness allowance. If the DA rate is hiked by 3 percent, central government employees will get 31 percent of their basic pay as dearness allowance. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

In this case, if your basic salary is Rs 18,000, you will receive Rs 5,580 every month as DA. You will get monthly Rs 69,750 as dearness allowance if your basic pay is set at Rs 2,25,000. Overall, following 3 percent hike in the DA rate, annual salary of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will see a hike between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 based on their basic pay.

It may be recalled the rate of DA is usually hiked twice - in January and July - every year. However, it has been raised just once this year. Therefore, central government employees are hopeful for another hike.

