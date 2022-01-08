Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) AAP and the BJP on Saturday welcomed the announcement of the Assembly election schedule for Punjab and claimed voters are ready to uproot the Congress government as they accused the ruling party of corruption and misrule.

The Election Commission on Saturday declared the poll schedule for Punjab and four other states.

The elections in Punjab will be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said people have made up their mind to form his party's government and supporting the "guarantees" given by party leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The results on March 10 will announce the victory of the people of Punjab, he said in a party statement.

The AAP leader appealed to people to pen down their destiny with their own hands on February 14 and put Punjab on the track of prosperity, peace and harmony.

Mann said voters of the state should cast their vote to get rid of those who have been looting Punjab for their vested interests so as to put Punjab, which is said is mired in debt, drugs, mafia and corruption, be back on the track of prosperity.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said his party is fully prepared to contest the elections in the state.

Sharma said the days of "mafia rule" will soon be over and CM Charanjit Singh Channi, along with Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, will be "routed" in the elections.

"Punjab has suffered hugely due to misguided policies and rampant corruption by the Congress government. The last five years have pushed the state back by decades," he said.

The BJP will emerge victorious as voters of Punjab want an honest and competent government, which could give equal opportunities of progress to every citizen, said Sharma in a statement.

Sharma said the BJP is a disciplined party and will follow all Covid-related guidelines.

