Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with the Bathinda Police, foiled a robbery attempt targeting a businessman on Saturday.

The police apprehended two accused, Jacky Kumar, alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora, for the crime. During the arrest, the police also recovered illegal weapons.

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Notably, the accused, Vikas Arora, has a prior criminal background, as he was involved in a domestic violence case. Punjab Police recovered two country-made .32-bore pistols, along with magazines and four live cartridges, as further investigation remains underway.

According to preliminary investigations, the duo was allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Bathinda using weapons procured from Delhi.

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Police are verifying current linkages. Further details are awaited.

In a separate development, the Amritsar Rural Police has arrested two individuals and recovered a significant cache of weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and three Glock pistols.

Acting on specific instructions from DIG (Border Range) Sandeep Goyal and SSP Amritsar Rural Suhail Mir, police teams conducted a targeted operation in Muhawa village under the jurisdiction of Gharinda Police Station. The seizure included 1 AK-47 assault rifle, 2 magazines, 36 rounds, 3 Glock pistols, 4 magazines, and 4 rounds.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural stated that the Chief Officer of Gharinda Police Station received confidential information that a gangster group operating from abroad had sent a consignment of weapons via Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab.

The DGP of Punjab Police also mentioned that the module was also involved in the spread of anti-India narratives.

DGP Punjab Police said, "The module was also involved in radicalisation and spreading anti-India and anti-police narratives. An FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, Amritsar Rural. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)