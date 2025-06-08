Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Continuing its seizure spree, the BSF troops, acting diligently on a credible intelligence, launched an extensive search operation and successfully recovered one pistol in the morning hours of Sunday, according to a press release.

The weapon was seized from an irrigated paddy field in rusted condition. The recovery took place adjacent to the village of Havelian in Amritsar and is presumed to have been dropped a few days ago.

The swift and decisive action by BSF troops, based on precise information, successfully thwarted one more attempt by cross-border terror elements to smuggle the weapon into Punjab for terrorist activities.

Earlier on June 7, BSF and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) conducted a well-coordinated, precise intelligence-based joint operation that led to the significant apprehension of three outlaws and the seizure of six pistols near an area adjacent to Khalsa College in Amritsar on Friday evening.

The operation was planned, based on specific input regarding an arms deal being conducted in an area near Khalsa College. Intelligent surveillance, strategic positioning and discreet movement tracking by the joint team of BSF and ANTF resulted in the successful apprehension of three criminals along with six pistols, six magazines, one scooter, one motorcycle and four mobile phones, according to the press release.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a heroin packet from the Amritsar border in two separate recoveries, the BSF said in a press release on Friday.

"On Thursday, in the evening hours, a search operation by BSF troops led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in damaged condition from a farming field adjacent to Rattankhurd village. This morning, acting on a specific input, the BSF troops successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 531 grams from a farming field adjacent to Balve Dariya village in Amritsar," the BSF said in a press release. (ANI)

